LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

As a retired aerospace worker, steelworker, ironworker and oil refinery machinist-engineer, working most of my life in Northwest Indiana and California, why would you ever vote Democrat again?

I will admit when unions first started in the 1920s, 30s up until the 70s we needed them basically for workers rights and humane conditions. Democrats and unions were tied at the hip, but that is no longer so. The politics has flipped and the Republicans are for the working man now.