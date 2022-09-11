LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Joe Biden has labeled nearly half the country as extremists, fascists and a threat to democracy. Biden gave a divisive and political speech in Philadelphia that I found appalling for a U.S. president. He accused Republicans of doing exactly what the Democrats are doing. He spoke of them being for law and order. The people burning and looting as they destroyed property across our nation in 2020 were not MAGA Republicans. Hundreds of police officers were wounded while the Democrats wanted to "defund the police." Ask how many who took part in these riots are in jail.