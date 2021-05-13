LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

The Republican Party he has turned into the party of liars. They worshiped the biggest liar of them all Trump. Trump served one term was impeached twice and his incompetence led to the death of hundreds of thousands of Americans. His campaign manager and many of his associates have been arrested and some pleaded guilty to charges against them. Trump pardoned these crooks and then a couple of his lawyers had their homes raided? The Republicans cried the few times Obama played golf, but never opened their mouth about Trump playing golf, almost every weekend of his term. Even when people were dying from the coronavirus he was playing golf and could care less about them.