LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

"Getting that jackass out of office" is the lofty, idealistic goal of Democrat candidate Sabrina Haake (Times Forum, Dec. 29, 2019), referring, naturally, to President Trump. And while Ms. Haake's recent Forum attack on the President's coronavirus response contained some valid points, I'm offering the following as an "antidote" to provide perspective.
• When Barack Obama finally declared the 2009 H1N1 flu a national emergency, 1,000 Americans had died; Donald Trump declared an emergency after 39 American deaths*.
• Trump announced his crucial China travel ban on Jan. 31, 2020, while the entire nation was paralyzed by Nancy Pelosi's impeachment obsession. GOP Sen. Tom Cotton had to violate impeachment attendance rules in order to discuss his corona concerns with the President.
• The Chinese government's devious manipulation of their own statistics made it impossible to assess the seriousness and scope of the disease.
• President Trump continues his nonstop work with his advisers, eliminating government red tape and regulations to "fast-track" the development of anti-viral drugs, while mobilizing private industry to join the fight. Trump's expert business instincts are an invaluable asset.
I am not claiming that the President's words and actions have been flawless, but he has been thrust into the most challenging and complex dilemma of our age. We are in a crisis; this is no time for left-wing politicians and media to undermine the public's confidence in our leaders to further their own political ambitions.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting
