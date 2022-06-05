LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

If there is one thing we learned from the last two years, it is that people seek nature during times of tumult and uncertainty. Natural lands throughout the country witnessed record attendance. Americans rediscovered their love and need for the outdoors. In 2020, Indiana’s natural surface trails experienced a 63.9% increase in visitation and more than 100% in the months of April and May that year.

However, trails and wild places don’t just happen. They require thoughtful leadership and bold, strategic investments like Next Level Trails and the state’s new Next Level Conservation Trust, a $25 Million commitment to conservation. Investments in nature and protected lands transcend the here and now. They preserve our past, our Hoosier Heritage, and our future. They protect the rights of our children and their children to a brighter and better world.

Studies have shown that nature and protected lands are intrinsically tied to the best things in life. Healthy, protected lands help ensure clean air, clean water and sustainable food sources; things we all need to thrive, and our children will need to survive. They protect the landscapes and wildlife that make Indiana unique and extraordinary.

For many of us, our fondest memories are tied to nature and protected lands — exploring the local woods, splashing in our favorite lake, catching our first fish, or chasing fireflies. Investments like the Next Level Conservation Trust and partnerships with organizations, such as Indiana’s land trusts, ensure that Indiana is at the forefront of preserving special memories like these and fostering opportunities to forge new ones.

In Indiana, outdoor recreation generates $15.7 billion in consumer spending annually. As a Millennial, I can validate the importance of investments such as the Next Level Conservation Trust when it comes to our generation’s decisions about where to live, work and raise families. If Indiana desires to secure new business and quality employees, then we must continue making strategic investments like the Next Level Conservation Trust that attract developing talent, bolster quality of life (and place), and inspire healthy, vibrant communities.

So, the next time you are out enjoying your favorite trail or wild place, remember to celebrate these forward-thinking investments that will transform and determine the future of our Hoosier State.

Andrea Huntington, executive director Indiana Land Protection Alliance

