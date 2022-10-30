 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

During the years 2004 to 2006, Rick Volbrecht was a member of the Highland School Board. He is running again. During his tenure, he interfered with school operation to the point where good teachers and coaches left. It took many years to find candidates to even apply. He also caused a judgment against the school for thousands of dollars. Highland schools are operating efficiently with a conservative board and with an effective superintendent in Brian Smith. Let us keep it this way.

Jerry Paucak, Highland

