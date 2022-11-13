LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Kudos to the entire cast and crew of “Young Frankenstein,” currently running at the Marian Memorial Auditorium in Whiting ("Young Frankenstein Resurrects Marian Theatre Guild Musicals,” Oct. 29, 2022). There’s something nostalgic about attending a performance at the beautiful old theater (my first time there), where the actors don’t use individual microphones, but the acoustics are still very good. The talented Kaitlin Kovach as Inga shines with her singing, including yodeling, and some witty Mel Brooks’ double entendre lines. (Full disclosure: she’s my cousin, so I might not be the most objective. But she is great regardless.). My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed the performance. And based on the laughter and applause, so did the rest of the audience. Way to go!