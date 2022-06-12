LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Two things in today’s news are bit disturbing. First, the massive forgiveness of student debt. This is a slap in the face for parents who worked and sacrificed to provide their children with a higher education and to those individuals who worked their way through.

When college loans became readily available, many institutions of higher education raised their tuitions making it even harder to work one’s way through college. Taking out a large college loan is gambling that one will earn enough to easily pay off the loan with a good paying job upon graduation. Today, many who took out a loan and graduated are complaining about their debt load. Hmm, should then we help those who have a heavy debt load because they gambled and lost at a casino or on sports bets?

Also disturbing is the decision to allow college athletes to be paid for endorsements and such just like the professionals. These “student” athletes are already receiving a college education, including room and board, for their efforts. Whining because they don’t have enough spending money to support the lifestyle they’d like while receiving their education sounds a lot like the complaints of a spoiled child.

True, their efforts are bringing a lot of money to the institutions they attend, but hopefully some of that money will go toward lowering the cost of attending that institution.

James Deck, Valparaiso

