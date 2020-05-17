LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

During this time of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic problems, there are two groups that should also get recognition for heroic action — the mail service and the newspapers! Both come without fail to peoples’ doorsteps. Their efforts should be applauded.
The newspaper gives the news daily and without the sensationalism of the TV news which is so concerned about ratings. Not that it neglects unpleasant happenings, but it is more “straight forward” (the facts, and nothing but the facts). This outstanding leadership of the daily news should be praised for good old-fashioned news reporting.
The second group, the mail, comes to the mailbox rain or shine and for a nominal cost!
May both groups continue their outstanding service to the public.
Theresa “D” Davis, St. John
