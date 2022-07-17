LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

The Hammond Common Council rushed through in one session and without a public hearing an ordinance that makes it unlawful for any person to fire or discharge a firearm of any kind or nature whatsoever within the city.

The ordinance would also hold parents or guardians responsible if a minor violates it. Councilman William Emerson stated to me the minor violation is new from the ordinance already on the books that says it is a violation to discharge any projectile within the Hammond city limits, be it bullets, arrows, BBs, etc.

To me, this act is an election stunt taking advantage of the tragic event on the poor Hammond kid killed and also the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Since the common council feels it has the authority to restrict guns with exceptions for the police department or gun-firing ranges and not self-defense, then the council should pass an ordinance restricting those loud-sounding fireworks that only serve to terrorize the community.

Those fireworks are civil nuisances just as is the justification to issue gun discharge citations.

David Pustek, Whiting