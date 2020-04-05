LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Thanks to the wisdom of our state's leadership there is about a $2.2 billion dollar surplus to handle emergencies. Now that we have a major crisis, and to pay for the essential costs of the state such as the educational cost of our teachers and students there is money available.

Just think if the leadership had caved into the cry for using the emergency funds to raise pay rates, patch roads and shore up shorelines. Where would the money come from to fund the real needs? There is money for the general needs but a crisis calls for planning ahead and that is just what the leadership has done in the past.