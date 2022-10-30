LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Regarding the slashing of Medicare premiums next year by the amount of $5.10. President Biden says this will greatly impact senior citizens' wallets. Yes, add 39 cents to this amount and you can buy a large bag of potato chips.

If you take the 58.6 million people on Medicare times the premium reduction, Medicare will take in over $3.5 billion less next year. Considering the fact that Medicare will be out of funds by 2035, is this a good time to cut premiums so that seniors can buy a bag of potato chips?