LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Esau, from the Book of Genesis, traded his birthright for a meal of porridge. This November, when Election Day rolls around, don’t be an Esau with your right to vote.

First, don’t squander your vote for a few moments of time by not voting. Second, invest some time to spend your vote wisely. Voting a straight party ticket is just a lazy way to squander your precious vote. Check out each candidate’s qualifications (don’t rely on their commercials) then exercise your right to vote.