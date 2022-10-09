 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Esau, from the Book of Genesis, traded his birthright for a meal of porridge. This November, when Election Day rolls around, don’t be an Esau with your right to vote.

First, don’t squander your vote for a few moments of time by not voting. Second, invest some time to spend your vote wisely. Voting a straight party ticket is just a lazy way to squander your precious vote. Check out each candidate’s qualifications (don’t rely on their commercials) then exercise your right to vote.

Let’s raise the percentage of those who vote this year and put some quality candidates in office.

James Deck, Valparaiso

