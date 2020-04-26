LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
By now most readers of The Times know that a recent letter writer is a staunch supporter of President Trump. In his letter printed April 19 he bemoans the collapsing economy as the "left-wing socialists' playground." Nowhere in his writing does he even mention the victims of coronavirus, let alone the thousands of health care workers who are diligently trying to mitigate this health crisis for the sake of the country's future.

I am quite certain that the pandemic is taking an equal toll on Americans from both parties. What's the point in having medical experts such as Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci if these sensible professionals' opinions and judgments are lost in a political vortex?

I agree with the letter writer there is no perfect solution for dealing with coronavirus, and that's the key reason for the measured steps we need to take in reopening and rebuilding America. While he claims Trump's economic policies work "brilliantly," I think our President's mixed messages need to be addressed.

On one hand, Trump says decisions should be up to the governors of individual states, and then he condemns some of those who take him up on his word. Governors of both parties are wisely making decisions based upon their states' unique needs at this time.

Personally, I don't like either party turning the current pandemic into a political battleground. Extreme partisanship on either side of the aisle will only complicate an already complex and difficult challenge to the ultimate restoration of our country's physical and, eventually, economic health.

Mark Ashmann, Griffith

