LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Should the support of a union be based upon the history and actions of a candidate or should it be based upon the fact that the candidate is a Democrat or a Republican?

This election union members throughout Lake County have a choice to make between an individual who has broken the collective bargaining agreement between the men/women who work for him or someone who is protesting along side members of the USW.

Union members have a choice between someone who is indicted and has placed himself above the law or someone who has visited every union hall out of respect for union members to ask for the honor of speaking to their members.

Union members have a choice between someone with no known family history of union membership and someone who's has a long family history of union membership.

Let's vote for the candidate who stands with unions and not the one who violates there collective bargaining agreements. Let's vote for the candidate who has our moral character and not for one just because he carries the Democratic "D" in front of his name on the ballot.

Let's remember we either stand together to protect the rights of all union members or we will find ourselves standing and fighting alone. Our voices are stronger when we stand together.

Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point