LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

A recent letter writer asks, “Why would you ever vote Democrat again?” He speculates that although we needed the Democratic Party and labor unions to fight for workers' rights and conditions in decades past, we now no longer do. As a proud union pipefitter, I respectfully offer a contrary viewpoint. His statement, “The politics has flipped and Republicans are now the party for the working man,” is notably distorted. The politics may appear to have flipped, but the reality is the Republican Party’s policy is and has always been anti-union, and the Democratic Party’s pro-union position is as strong as ever.