LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

A recent letter writer asks, “Why would you ever vote Democrat again?” He speculates that although we needed the Democratic Party and labor unions to fight for workers' rights and conditions in decades past, we now no longer do. As a proud union pipefitter, I respectfully offer a contrary viewpoint. His statement, “The politics has flipped and Republicans are now the party for the working man,” is notably distorted. The politics may appear to have flipped, but the reality is the Republican Party’s policy is and has always been anti-union, and the Democratic Party’s pro-union position is as strong as ever.
The Biden Administration’s groundbreaking $550 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, along with the Build Back Better Agenda will create an unprecedented number of union jobs. Many of these jobs will be subject to the Bacon-Davis Act, which sets wages and benefits according to the local unions’ prevailing wage rate and benefits package. In addition, President Biden issued an executive order mandating that all large federal construction projects include a project labor agreement, a collective bargaining agreement between contractors and local unions.
These instances are just a small sampling of current Democratic pro-union policies. All things considered, I would ask “Why would you ever not vote Democrat?"
Bill Zawada, Dyer