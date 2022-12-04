 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Regarding "State drops animal cruelty charges against former tow operator" (Dec. 1, 2022), I’m deeply disturbed that someone who was videoed dragging, punching, and kicking a cow won’t face the consequences of his actions. Animal abusers are cowards who take their issues out on defenseless victims — and their indifference to suffering often carries over to humans. But no matter the species, dragging a sentient being with an ATV as they stumble and fall is cruel. We must never tolerate it.

Cows are gentle giants. They are unique individuals like cats and dogs: Some are rapid learners, while others are aloof. Some are bold, while others are timid. And according to animal behavior experts, cows are generally quite intelligent with excellent memories.

If you see someone harming an animal, do not wait or assume “someone else” will take action. Call the police immediately. One phone call may save a life.

Rebecca Libauskas, Valparaiso, The PETA Foundation

