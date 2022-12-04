LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

Regarding "State drops animal cruelty charges against former tow operator" (Dec. 1, 2022), I’m deeply disturbed that someone who was videoed dragging, punching, and kicking a cow won’t face the consequences of his actions. Animal abusers are cowards who take their issues out on defenseless victims — and their indifference to suffering often carries over to humans. But no matter the species, dragging a sentient being with an ATV as they stumble and fall is cruel. We must never tolerate it.