LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

I see the Hammond City Council passed an ordinance against firing weapons in the city limits. Sure looks a lot like this one passed in 1961: “§ 132.071 DISCHARGING FIREARMS; RESPONSIBILITY OF PARENT.

(A) It shall be unlawful for any person to fire or discharge a firearm of any kind or nature whatsoever within the city. However, nothing in this section prevents the use of these weapons in shooting galleries or in any authorized place which is regulated by the Police Department of the city.

(B) It shall be unlawful for the parents, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of a minor under the age of 21 years to knowingly permit the minor to fire any firearm of any kind or nature whatsoever within the city.

(Prior Code, § 132.56) (Ord. 3315, passed 2-13-1961) Some of the people in City Hall weren’t even born yet in 1961.

Looks like a case of let’s do something so it looks like we’re doing something!

Fred Baginski, Hammond

