LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

A foremost piece of legislation in the United States Senate is S.1, changing Federal election laws. This is so basic and important for freedom. As I see it, there is only one problem and one solution which MUST be a keystone regardless what else is in the law. The basic premise of an election is the secret ballot. That has been lost in federal elections. The East Coast is reporting trends in the media up to 15 hours before the polls close on the West Coast. I don't care if voters have a week or more to cast their ballot. I do care that they are an American citizen.
A secure, accurate, unbiased vote can only be had if the entire country's federal election ballots are kept sealed until after the last polling place in the country has finished with voters and closes. Every polling place administrator must send their coded internet confirmation to the federal administrator acknowledging no more ballots being cast. Then, by a prearranged internet code to the administrators of all the polling places, states can follow their own collections, counts and announcing results.
This process is swift and secure. America will once again have honest elections.
Jim Petro, Gary