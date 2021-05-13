LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

A foremost piece of legislation in the United States Senate is S.1, changing Federal election laws. This is so basic and important for freedom. As I see it, there is only one problem and one solution which MUST be a keystone regardless what else is in the law. The basic premise of an election is the secret ballot. That has been lost in federal elections. The East Coast is reporting trends in the media up to 15 hours before the polls close on the West Coast. I don't care if voters have a week or more to cast their ballot. I do care that they are an American citizen.