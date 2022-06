Here’s an interesting bit of mathematics. If a Hoosier spends all of the $350 Gov. Holcomb plans to give on gasoline, with an average 18 gallon tank at today’s gas prices, the Hoosier will fill his or her tank 3 ½ times and return $48 to the state’s coffers. Does Indiana really need a special session of its General Assembly to use an eye dropper to fight the fires of inflation? Is $350 the going price of a vote this year?