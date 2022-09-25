LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

You've probably never heard of the Cloward-Piven strategy, a communist-inspired plan developed by two radical eggheads (Cloward and Piven) at Columbia University in the 1960's.

The goal was to create chaos and collapse the U.S. economy by overloading the welfare rolls.

When Barack Obama hired activists to sign people up for food stamps, that was Cloward-Piven in action, which Donald Trump did his best to reverse. But then, a global pandemic mysteriously appeared to drive families into poverty, destroy private businesses and create an entire new class of welfare dependents, while Joe Biden's reckless policies now further cripple our nation's economy.

A wise political leader recently said: "Democrats measure their compassion by the number of people they can sign up for government welfare programs; conservatives measure compassion by the number of people they move off those programs."

Larry Rapchak, Whiting