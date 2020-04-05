LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Schererville's Joann Fabric store had been shut down because it was deemed nonessential.

I was in there Wednesday, thinking I needed to find something to do while we're being asked to stay home. The store only allowed a few in the store at a time and a customer was not allowed in until one left.

Employees wore masks and gloves, store intercom and store postings reminded customers to safe distance. My point is that craft stores like Joann's are essential. There were mothers in there looking for ideas and supplies for their children.

We're probably all going to go a little stir crazy and wouldn't it be great if in a week or so when it's needed you could pull out a craft project for your kids? Same day read in the newspaper gun stores received an exemption. Can someone please explain this logic to me. Gov. Holcomb please re-evaluate.

Linda Watson, Hebron

