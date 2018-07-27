Like many of your contributors I am especially annoyed by the jarring explosions created by those who feel the need to shoot off fireworks even though Independence Day is far behind us.
It seems as though the childish pleasure of a few is impinging on the peace and quiet of the many. There was a time when smoking was universally accepted and those allergic or just annoyed at the smoke and smell had to accept the inconvenience as the cost of being in a restaurant or other public place. But eventually reason overcame habit, and legislation was passed preventing smokers from polluting the air around everyone else.
It's time to apply that logic to the annoying cacophony created by the giddy pyromaniacs who seem indifferent to the peace and quiet of the rest of the citizenry. Limiting fireworks to special days and times is sensible and those stepping over those bounds should be cited by the police.
Connie Skozen Dyer, IN