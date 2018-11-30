Reading Basav Sen's editorial in the Sunday paper made me want to scream. I am an amateur on climate change but I know enough to know much of what he said was pure hokum. I can't begin to deal with it in this space but here are a few things: 1) There is no proof that man-made carbon dioxide causes global warming. Man-made carbon dioxide is only a miniscule part of the carbon dioxide out there. Water vapor causes over 95 percent of carbon dioxide. We are a factor but we are insignificant. Plus there are other forces like the sun, clouds, etc. that the IPCC does not take into account. 2) The alternate energy sources like wind and solar are expensive and way inadequate to meet the world's energy needs. If we are willing to go without cars and electricity and natural gas maybe. But no one is, not even Mr. Sen. 3) Oddly enough, even though there should be a spirited scientific debate there isn't because only the pro global warming people get funds. So this discussion is not scientific it is political. 4) Even if the developed countries went along with these restrictions the rest of the world wouldn't so our compliance would have no impact. China and India have already said they will not go along with it. 5) The computer models that they used to forecast what will happen so far have been wildly inaccurate. 6) The world goes in temperature cycles from hot to cold. Ironically we are now in an interglacial period which is cooler than it has been in the past. I am all for good policies that look out for ours and our children's interests. But if you don't have the science to back it don't cost us trillions of dollars by spewing alarmist rhetoric.
Breaking
urgent