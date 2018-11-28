Try 1 month for 99¢
No need to preach, teach or debate religion in our public schools: instead promote love.

Every morning before classes begin the principal can give a short warm talk over the speaker to everyone in the school encouraging them to practice kindness through the day, keep a smile, help each other, be polite and love one another.

The principal can end each day with another short comment: congratulating everyone on their sweet spirit demonstrated today.

Some schools may permit various religious groups to meet with students after school -- students who are interested.

Grace Turner, Gary

