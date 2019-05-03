I have one most important incident to share about Sen. Richard Lugar even though I never met nor talked to him.
I write to our congressional delegation on a regular basis. A number of years ago, the outcry of personal wealth accumulated by U.S. representatives and senators was such that as my duty, as a U.S. citizen, I wrote to Rep. Pete Visclosky and Sens. Evan Bayh and Lugar as to how they handle their family finances on insider trading and were they supporting the Slaughter bill on insider trading and Congress.
I never heard from either Visclosky nor Bayh, even after a second writing. I did not get a written response this time, but a phone call, from Lugar's aide, Ms. McArdle. She said in no uncertain terms that Lugar's finances are invested only in public mutual funds so that there would be no impropriety in how he would vote on any matter coming across his desk.
This showed Lugar's integrity. I cannot say how gratified I was to hear him put country before personal wealth.
RIP to a great American and great Hoosier!
Joseph F. Lisak, Schererville