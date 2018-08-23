Having attended Munster’s Planapalooza, this writer couldn’t help but think about the motive for it. Could it have been a ruse? Could the plan be in the works, and this palooza just a little ploy to make the people think they have a say in the direction of their town? It seemed similar to the strategy used in Lowell, a once sleepy, desirable little town, to which certain quarters wish to bring the blessings of congestion, ticky-tacky, noise and expressway living. Munster needs a plan for renewal. Munster needs a plan to reduce noise and congestion, and even light pollution. Munster needs a plan to put the woods and waters in its SW corner to a use that does not include commercial or residential development.
Greg Susoreny, Munster