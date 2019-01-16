Per The Times article about train horn noise: I live in rural Jackson Township, about one-half mile from the tracks that go through this area and into Chesterton. I have lived in this area for about 13 years, and the train horns are absolutely a nightmare.
We talk about pollution in the city from factories, but these train engineers are absolutely absurd at honking that horn continually all hours of the day and night.
It's time for our county commissioners and council to step up and make our area a quiet zone.
Train horns are a pollution, too — it's called noise pollution! I feel we should have a quiet zone county and stop the train horns. Quality of life would be a whole lot better for everyone!
Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton