U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has proven over and over again that he does not intend to do the job he was elected to do. Multiple votes have been sent to the Senate from the House. As Senate Majority Leader, he has a responsibility to the American people to bring these bills to the floor for a vote.
Millions of Americans are being negatively affected by this ridiculous shutdown that's truly nothing more than an extremely poorly executed stunt to try to shift the blame from the GOP to the Democrats.
We don't buy it, and it's time for the shutdown to end. Senate Republicans need to realize that come next election, people will remember exactly who owned this shutdown: McConnell and all the other complacent Republican senators who allowed him to continue this nonsense.
McConnell needs to be replaced as majority leader, or someone else needs to do what the American people need: force a vote on any of the bills coming from the House, and end this shutdown now.
Ryan Wojda, Valparaiso