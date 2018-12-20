I have lost respect for Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. due to his ridiculous opinion about Griffith not joining the North Township because of fans of Hammond and Griffith basketball players. Some of the fans were from Illinois.
It's too bad the North Township Board took the side of the powerful Mayor McDermott for the vote. I am very disappointed in Trustee Frank Mrvan, who seemed excited to have Griffith join the North Township at one of the Griffith Town Hall meetings.
Anyway, I bet if McDermott would have been behind Griffith joining the North Township, it would have happened.
Katheryn Kepchar, Griffith