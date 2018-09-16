Robert Graboyes' column (9-13-18) on "Medicare for All" is too biased. Medicare for all would not do away with private insurance. People could still buy private insurance to cover what Medicare wouldn't. Medicare for all would cover dental care, which most private insurance plans don't and which poor children desperately need. Medicare for all would cover everyone, would not depend on employment status, and would be effective no matter where a person lives.
A few years ago, voters in Canada had a chance to eliminate their national healthcare and go back to having private insurance. They chose to keep their national healthcare. Finally, I don't know of anyone who has refused to sign up for Medicare.
Andrew Hunter, Valparaiso