Medicare costs are twice the amount of tax income to pay for them, causing a large portion of our federal deficit.
Current Medicare, where taxes are taken from current workers for redistribution to seniors, is just as socialist as Medicare of All.
Honest assessment of Medicare now and future requires understanding that Medicare is the only health care payment option for many seniors; admitting that current Medicare requires doubling the Medicare tax to stop growing budget deficits; realizing that employers who bear health insurance costs for their employees must include these costs in the price of their products, making them less competitive internationally; recognizing that Medicare with its 2 percent overhead cost is much more efficient than the health insurance companies that have up to 20 percent overhead cost; and reconciling the morality of how in a country with our stature can so many working households who do not have employer coverage get little or no health care.
Politicians have been seducing you for votes for decades with deceitful talk that your taxes are too high.
