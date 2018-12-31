Try 1 month for 99¢
With the glow of Christmas barely behind us, we look forward to the new year and the customary New Year's resolutions: reduce social media, reduce weight and, this year, reduce animal food consumption.

One-third of consumers already report reducing their consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of school, college, hospital, and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even some fast-food chains are rolling out plant-based options.

A dozen start-ups are creating healthy, eco-friendly, compassionate, convenient, delicious plant-based meat and dairy products. 

According to the Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales have grown by 20 percent in the past year, 10 times the growth rate of all foods. Sales of plant-based cheeses, creamers, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50 percent growth rate. Plant-based milks now account for 15 percent of the milk market.

The plant-based New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation — just some fun exploration of your favorite supermarket and food websites.

Dale Innis, Gary

