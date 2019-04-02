The Merrillville Town Council has been an ineffectual lot for several years now. They collect nice stipends for approving used car lots, salvage yards, rib joints, storefront churches. They congratulate themselves for the fine effort.
What happened to the Korean pharmaceutical concern, the Aunt Millie warehouse and other meaningful projects? Why is the large Fieldhouse sitting vacant? We must have a hundred empty storefronts on or just off Broadway.
But theirs is a huge push for a community center. A noble thought, but ask town citizens if we want one. I, a 40-year resident, and other taxpayers would foot the bill. Apartment dwellers with no stake or future in the town wouldn't pay a dime.
Their early estimate for the facility is $14.9 million, no voter approval required. How odd that $15 million would require a voter referendum. Hmm. Let our citizens decide. Do something truly productive. Get roads paved, reduce our trash bill, improve the lax code enforcement. Earn your keep.
Jerry Krysa, Merrillville