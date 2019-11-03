I believe that our town would be better served by not building a community center. This will be an ongoing drain on our resources as maintenance, repairs and utilities will continue to tax the people of Merrillville.
The use of the building will be limited to only a fraction of our community.
We would be served better by saving the money for items like street repairs and upgrades or adding to our police force.
Ten years ago, we were turning off street lights to meet our budget. Now we want to spend over $20 million for a building that is not necessary.
Please stop this project.
Robert Litavecz, Merrillville