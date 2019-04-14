Recently saw an item in The Times that the Merrillville Town Council is considering approving a $1 million donation to the proposed convention center. I would first like the council to consider where else that money could be used.
On Vermont Street for the past 10 years we get potholes filled. And it lasts about two or three days! We need our street resurfaced!
There are also several dead trees that are threatening to topple over and take down our power and communication lines when it happens.
This past winter, we had three cars and a truck end up in the ditch that runs almost the entire length of Vermont because there are no barriers or even warning signs to motorists that the ditch is there.
So these are just a few thoughts before you start spending our tax money.
Pat McCarthy, Merrillville