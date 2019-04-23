Not many years ago, Merrillville was turning off streetlights because the town did not have the funds to pay the utility bill. There were no raises, and belt tightening was the only way to balance the budget. Since then we have many new taxes. Conservancy district, fire district, Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, stormwater, and they added a wheel tax on all of our vehicles.
Suddenly we have money to waste on a $20 million to $30 million civic center! This will provide a few of our citizens a place to use while all of our citizens pay the bill.
There will be ongoing maintenance, cleaning and utility bills. We will have to furnish a gymnasium and those fancy new offices for a few of our officials.
While this is being pushed through by our elected officials, our roads are crumbling, and our Park Department has been closing parks instead of upgrading or at least maintaining the existing parks.
Perhaps it’s time that the citizens let our elected officials know what we think. It’s our money. Spend it responsibly!
Robert Litavecz, Merrillville