I totally agree with all of the letters written regarding excessive fireworks. This starts at least two weeks before the 4th and is still going on as of July 25. Also I feel I must be living in a resort town with all the golf carts riding up and down the streets. Young children, babies are all unrestrained. It is scary, and I hope it doesn't take a horrible accident to stop it. Hobart must have more control over the town and what it will and won't allow. Safety and respect for each other should be a priority. I believe our local officials should do all they can to make Hobart a "friendly" city, but respect the people next door, clean up after yourself and follow the "rules of the road."
Virginia Orloff, Hobart