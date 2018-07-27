To all of the people who have written a letter to the editor regarding the out-of-control fireworks in your community and all of the rest of the communities who agree: Please write and/or call your district state representative.
If you live within the city limits call, email and/or visit your local zoning ordinance enforcer or mayor and let them know your displeasure.
I am sure that your other neighbors who feel the same way you do would maybe be willing to do something to change Indiana's fireworks laws.
This needs a grassroots movement. If we all get off our butts and voice our displeasure, and our legislators hear enough about it, maybe things can be changed. Just contacting the local paper to express your disgust won't change things. The major fireworks offenders probably don't read the paper and are clueless about the state laws and local ordinances.
Cheryl Minton, Portage