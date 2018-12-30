Building a wall between nations is about as asinine as building a wall between states. The controversy has white Americans hating and discriminating against Hispanic people when there are far more very dangerous people entering the United States from Europe and Asia than there are from south of our border.
Our government does not acknowledge them because they happen to be Caucasians. That $5 billion could repair a lot of roads and bridges. More importantly, it could save a lot of American lives through research and social programs.
Mr. President, "Tear down that wall."
W. Dennis Hodges, Valparaiso