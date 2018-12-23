Dear Santa: What I would like for Christmas is a computer and some games. I really want this because it will give me something to do, will be fun to play on, and it will keep me distracted when I am not doing anything. Another reason I should get this is because I can play more games with my brother and sister. My brother and I will not fight as much ... because we fight a lot. One more reason I think I should get a computer and games is because I am nice and work hard. Please can I have it? And have a nice flight.
Isaac, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade