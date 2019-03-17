My family have been residents of Lake Station for over 60 years. My mother, Christine Gregoratos, was fortunate to have a custodial position at Alexander Hamilton School for 27 years.
It is our understanding a new senior center is going to be built by where the old Columbus School once stood. For a time, Columbus School was renamed Goldie L. King Elementary School, after our beloved teacher Goldie King.
Mrs. King was a lifelong resident of East Gary and a revered educator and principal. Mrs. King was loved by all her students, their parents, other teachers and staff. She always encouraged us to do our best and to be good citizens.
Mrs. King knew that a student who did not have breakfast or lunch had difficulty learning, so she provided breakfast or lunch for those less fortunate. She also had ice cream day for good behavior. Poor immigrant students like myself felt so lucky to have Mrs. King as a teacher. Mrs. King was one in a million!
Mrs. Goldie King deserves having the new senior center dedicated to this wonderful lady who left a memorable, beautiful impression on her students.
Angela Gregoratos-Arndt, Lake Station