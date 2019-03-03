Last month I watched Northwest Indiana’s politicians (old and new) petition the state to restructure gaming for the so-called economic benefit of the area.
What I didn’t see was a reassurance that these elected officials would be just as vigilant in protecting the health of its residents as we brace for the expansion of gambling.
Northwest Indiana’s casino riverboats are filled with cigarette smoke, a toxin that carries over 7,000 chemicals, hundreds of which are toxic and 70 that can cause cancer. Secondhand smoke is a leading cause of heart attack, stroke and cancer.
More than 800 casinos nationwide are smoke-free. We shouldn’t even consider a new casino unless it can conform to this standard.
It’s time for the Northwest Indiana legislators to see more than just dollar signs.
Lori Latham, Gary