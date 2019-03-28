How many mass shootings does it take a country that really cares about its people to do something to stop future horrific events? One. It's a common sense reaction by a country’s government to a mass shooting tragedy. New Zealand is immediately banning all military-style assault rifles. That’s semi-automatic and large capacity rifles that nobody outside the military should have.
The humanity shown is a prime example of how a government should react to an event that should never happen. The only downside was the lack of foresight to see this happening.
Our country’s government has shown time and time again that they are beholden to groups like the NRA. We need to eliminate the apparent power groups like the NRA hold over our elected officials. Only then will they serve the people, us.
Bradley DeChantal, Munster