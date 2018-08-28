As a career National Park Service employee (30-plus years), I agree with the National Park Service's recommendation to not support the name change of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. While I disagree with President Trump's decisions 99.9 percent of the time, this is not a call by him but a decision based on the Park Service's standards.
The Service manages more than 410 units, with 18 standardized names and a dozen unique names. So, do all of these units "deserve" to be national parks? How do you decide?
Most of the time it appears to be a political call. Since Indiana Dunes is Indiana's national park, does Lincoln Home National Historic Site deserve the name as Illinois' national park? This is what happened to Cuyahoga Valley National Recreation Area in Cleveland (now Cuyahoga Valley National Park); and in Missouri, the tourism drive for Jefferson National Expansion National Memorial (the Arch is St. Louis) -- now Gateway Arch National Park! Technically, it covers a sweep of American history and the entire west of the Mississippi River, but really?
Everyone feels that the national park moniker gives a place its "just due". It doesn't change the funding stream from Washington.
Chris Light, Valparaiso