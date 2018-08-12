Convention center at what cost to the taxpayer? Comfort Suites, Red Roof Inn, Extended Stay, Country Inn, La Quinta Inn, Holiday Inn, Fairfield Inn, Hampton Inn, Hilton Garden, Best Western and this is just a small number of the hotels in the area. Mr. Keon states in his editorial ("Can NWI's economy benefit from new convention center?", Aug. 5) that, "we must consider ways to generate public funding to move the convention center project and others like this, forward." My opinion is that we do not have to generate "public funding" for this project. I have listed just a few hotels that would benefit from this project, why not have them fund this project.
The Times reports that $400 million will be pumped into the local economy over 20 years. This sounds great, but just like every projection it is just that, a projection. If this project is going on property owned by a corporation, then why are we being asked to fund a project that in the long run will not benefit Lake County? Will this project raise the pay of hotel, store and restaurant employees so they do not have to work two jobs to pay their monthly bills?
If the developers of this project cannot guarantee a living wage with benefits then use your own money and not mine!
Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point