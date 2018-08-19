Once again the Trump administration has not surprised me by rejecting the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore being re-designated as a national park. This seemed like an easy bipartisan-supported no-brainer. The only reason I can come up with why they wouldn't want this to happen is because then it would make it harder to exploit the land for possible use by industrialists to drain any resources for profit. Just as they are trying to do by shrinking national monuments out west for mining/drilling.
Nothing is sacred in this administration and everything is for sale to the highest bidder. They seem to believe the gold mine is in the "development", when the gold mine is actually the natural beauty we have the honor to enjoy.
Bradley DeChantal, Munster