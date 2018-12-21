I, too, have to agree with Martin Murphy about how the Region is so corrupt.
What I also find very disturbing is how our highways and almost every street I drive through has waste on them! My husband and I traveled from Northwest Indiana to Southwest Florida, and as we passed through the other states we were amazed at how beautiful their roadways were.
We need to not only clean up the people who corrupt this region, get these losers and all the criminals behind bars, but also pay attention to these roads we travel on every day!
This is an embarrassment of how these lazy people of Northwest Indiana choose to live in filth! I, too, cannot wait to leave this state.
Sue Thomas, Dyer