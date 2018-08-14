Regarding the loss of an Amazon fulfillment center, I don't pretend to understand the psyche of our political and economic development leaders. Those that I have met appear to be very nice and super intelligent people. However, it seems to me that if Northwest Indiana is to ever achieve the benefits of a growing economy, these great people need to develop an Indianapolis or Chicago or New York "attitude."
One move in the right direction could be the acclamation that "we are the Chicago Metropolitan area" with all its wealth, resources, infrastructure and amenities available to us. Indianapolis will always be Indianapolis acclaiming its resources and amenities. Perhaps, our leaders should proclaim, and rightfully so, that Northwest Indiana IS Chicago with all its resources and amenities.
One other thought — political corruption, no matter how small it might be, has to go. We in this area have a sadistic reputation caused by it and have us facing the identification, "Da Region" or "The Region." To me, I absolutely hate these expressions for they connote all that is wrong with this area, and I am personally embarrassed to hear them.
I believe there was an ad hoc ethics committee set up some years ago. Perhaps, it should be revisited, where every business and political leader signs on to a mantra of being purveyors of an ethic's discipline and responsibility.
W. Dennis Hodges, Valparaiso