I was very pleased to see the House pass a mandatory background check for firearms purchases. This is a no-brainer and should have been part of the Second Amendment long ago.
The potential to keep guns out of felons and people who are dangerously mentally ill is only a positive thing. This will save lives and will not infringe on responsible gun owners' rights at all.
People will say it won’t stop criminals from getting guns. Guess what? It won’t hurt either. Anyone in office who votes against this should be ashamed of themselves and resign. Ninety-seven percent of people polled want this measure, even Republicans.
If you truly care about voters, stop with the complete uselessness of thoughts and prayers, and do something that will really change things. Only for the better.
Bradley DeChantal, Munster